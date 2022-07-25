Alabama News Network: Morning News Anchor/Reporter (Full Time)

MORNING NEWS ANCHOR/REPORTER

Alabama News Network in Montgomery, Alabama, is looking for an Anchor/Reporter for “Alabama News Rising”, our morning newscast which airs from 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WAKA/CBS8 and WNC/ABC32.

The successful candidate must have high journalistic standards and an ability to wake up our viewers with a smile. This person will also be a leader in the newsroom and the community. Candidate must have the ability to deliver the news from the anchor desk, live in the field and conduct comprehensive live interviews.

Writing stories for our web site and communicating through social media outlets and posting and sharing online is a must. Duties include anchoring daily live newscasts, reporting daily and producing sweeps stories as assigned by management. Candidate must represent the company at community events throughout the coverage area.

At least one year on the anchor desk is preferred. College degree in broadcasting, journalism and/or communications required. Please submit your cover letter, resume and video link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive., Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109.

No phone calls, please. EOE