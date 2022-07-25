Bahakel Digital: Digital Ad Operations (Full Time)

Digital Ad Operations

Bahakel Digital – Charlotte, NC

Entry-level position as part of a team that supports digital marketing campaigns across a seven-market broadcast and digital media company.

Characteristics Required

Extremely detail-oriented, diligent, and accurate. Enjoys administrative work and is process-oriented. Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. This will be a client-facing role at times. Thrives in a fast-paced work environment. Team player. Experience with Microsoft Suite (Excel, Word, Powerpoint) and Google G-Suite (Docs, Sheets, Slides).

Skills & Experience

Minimum 3+ years in digital marketing, ad agency or broadcast sales environments

Experience with Google Data Studio, Google Ad Manager 360, Google Analytics

Monday.com task management platform

Light video editing/Adobe Media Encoder experience

Job Responsibilities

Digital traffic – downloading and watching commercials, creating detailed digital traffic instructions, trafficking commercials and display ads for digital campaigns.

Keeping drives and other organizational tools updated with accurate, consistent traffic instructions and campaign details. WideOrbit Traffic System order entry as needed.

Month-end client reporting, including co-op reporting.

Campaign startup tasks including pixel management, campaign setup, etc.

Weekly campaign pacing report generation and campaign management, optimization and analyzation for all Bahakel Digital campaigns.

Serve as a backup for the digital team on tasks such as: sending weekly pacing reports to account executives, sending weekly footfall reports to clients, Monday.com task management platform troubleshooting and management, in-depth client report creation, dashboard analysis, and proposal creation. Other digital operations duties as assigned.

About Us

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital media company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

To apply please send your resume via e-mail to Josef Koefer jkoefer@bahakeldigital.com

Bahakel Digital is an EOE Employer

07/26/22