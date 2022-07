Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 24th

1/55 Mecklenburg County Mugshots July 24th

2/55 Aron Bradley – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Possession Of Burglary Tools – Attempted Larceny – Felony Larceny

3/55 Ernest Bradford – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering

4/55 Howard Boynton – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Attempted 2nd Degree Forcible Rape – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – 1st & 3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

5/55 Tarik Boyd – Discharging Firearm In City – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – False Imprisonment – Resisting A Public Officer – Carrying ConcealedGun – Assault Of A Woman – Injury To Personal Property



6/55 Delvario Boyce – 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

7/55 Christopher Bowden – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Common Law Robbery – Felony Larceny – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny From Person – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

8/55 Jameon Boulware – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Contempt Of Court – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Probation Violation

9/55 Christopher Boulware – Misdemeanor Larceny – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Larceny Of A Firearm – 2nd Degree Trespassing

10/55 Akinto Boone – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon -Discharging Firearm To Incite Fear – Assault Of A Woman



11/55 Jeffrey Boggs – Communicating Threats – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner

12/55 Tice Blount – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

13/55 Noel Blount – Murder – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Delivering Cocaine – Selling Cocaine – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine

14/55 Deeric Blocker – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Hit And Run Failure To Give Info – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer – Misconduct By Prisoner – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

15/55 Naquan Blakeney – Injury To Personal Property – Harassing Phone Call – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



16/55 Steven Blackwell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property

17/55 Jordan Blackson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

18/55 Damien Blackmon – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

19/55 Marcus Black – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault Of A Woman – Carrying Concealed Gun – Resisting A Public Officer – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – DWI – Carrying Concealed Gun

20/55 Julius Bishop – Violating Protection Order – Assault By Strangulation – Felony Stalking – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats



21/55 Michael Bias – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Felony Conspiracy – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Financial Card Fraud – Misdemeanor Larceny

22/55 Malus Bey – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

23/55 Jonathan Best-Edmonds – Larceny Of A Firearm – Murder – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Possession

24/55 Ronnie Best – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – Indecent Liberties With A Child

25/55 Prentice Bess – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Murder – Larceny Of A Firearm



26/55 Jessie Benton – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

27/55 Dedrick Benton – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Felony Conspiracy – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

28/55 Deric Benton – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Trafficking In Cocaine – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Carrying Concealed Gun

29/55 Aaron Benton – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Trafficking In Heroin – Trafficking In Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

30/55 Malik Benson – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – 1st Degree Murder – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



31/55 Malikah Bennett – 1st Degree Murder – Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Injury

32/55 Kamar Bennett – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Resisting A Public Officer – Possession Of A Gun With An Altered Serial Number – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 2nd Degree Kidnapping

33/55 James Bennett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

34/55 Nico Benn – 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

35/55 George Benfield – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Larceny Of A Firearm – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle



36/55 Ronald Benbow – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Vehicle – 1st Degree Murder

37/55 Carlton Benbow – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Murder

38/55 James Bell – Assault Of A Woman – Resisting A Public Officer – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Fugitive/Extradition Other State

39/55 Dayshawn Beckham – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Murder – Misconduct By Prisoner – Injury To Real Property – Assault Of A Government Official

40/55 James Beard – Resisting A Public Officer – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Maintaining Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Murder – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner – Assault Of A Government Official – 2nd Degree Forcible Rape



41/55 Karl Bazemore – Probation Violation – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm

42/55 Thaddeus Batts – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Assault Of A Government Official

43/55 Felman Bartolon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

44/55 Brittany Bartlett – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Fugitive/Extradition Other State

45/55 Damian Barrios – Statutory Sex Offense With Child Under 15 – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult



46/55 Robert Barringer – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury

47/55 Randall Barrett – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

48/55 Zachary Barnes – Probation Violation Out Of County

49/55 Duval Barber – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Discharging Firearm Enciting Fear – Communicating Threats – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property

50/55 Dino Barbagli – Marijuana Possession



51/55 Jemario Baldwin – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On A Government Official – Assault By Pointing Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Discharging Firearm In City – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Fugitive/Extradition Other State

52/55 Kendrick Baker – Statutory Rape Of A Child – Indecent Liberties With A Child

53/55 Jermeick Baker – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

54/55 Devine Bailey – Indecent Liberties With A Child – 1st Degree Statutory Sex Offense

55/55 Deronald Bailey – Murder – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle















































































































Check out some of the active inmates at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.