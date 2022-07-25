WCCB Charlotte: Traffic Coordinator (Full Time)

WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual.

Position is located in the Charlotte, N.C. office.

The Traffic duties include:

Edit daily program logs for three broadcast television stations

Maximize commercial inventory

Enter material instructions as a back-up to others in the department

Enter commercial orders as needed

Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or material information

General traffic functions such as log program changes and inventory management

Any task deemed necessary by management

Candidate must possess these skills:

Meet immediate deadlines

Prioritize and manage multiple tasks

Attention to detail

Handle stressful situations professionally

Great communication skills

Ability to work independently

Can make confident decisions

Previous Traffic experience preferred.

Previous WideOrbit experience preferred.

Please send resume to lmauney@wccbcharlotte.com.

Lou Mauney, Traffic Manager

WCCB-TV, Charlotte

No phone calls please. EOE