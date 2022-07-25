WCCB Charlotte: Traffic Coordinator (Full Time)

Samantha Gilstrap,

WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual.

Position is located in the Charlotte, N.C. office.

The Traffic duties include:

  • Edit daily program logs for three broadcast television stations
  • Maximize commercial inventory
  • Enter material instructions as a back-up to others in the department
  • Enter commercial orders as needed
  • Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or material information
  • General traffic functions such as log program changes and inventory management
  • Any task deemed necessary by management

Candidate must possess these skills:

  • Meet immediate deadlines
  • Prioritize and manage multiple tasks
  • Attention to detail
  • Handle stressful situations professionally
  • Great communication skills
  • Ability to work independently
  • Can make confident decisions

Previous Traffic experience preferred.
Previous WideOrbit experience preferred.

Please send resume to lmauney@wccbcharlotte.com.

Lou Mauney, Traffic Manager

WCCB-TV, Charlotte

No phone calls please. EOE