WCCB Charlotte: Traffic Coordinator (Full Time)

WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual.
Position is located in the Charlotte, N.C. office.
The Traffic duties include:
- Edit daily program logs for three broadcast television stations
- Maximize commercial inventory
- Enter material instructions as a back-up to others in the department
- Enter commercial orders as needed
- Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or material information
- General traffic functions such as log program changes and inventory management
- Any task deemed necessary by management
Candidate must possess these skills:
- Meet immediate deadlines
- Prioritize and manage multiple tasks
- Attention to detail
- Handle stressful situations professionally
- Great communication skills
- Ability to work independently
- Can make confident decisions
Previous Traffic experience preferred.
Previous WideOrbit experience preferred.
Please send resume to lmauney@wccbcharlotte.com.
Lou Mauney, Traffic Manager
WCCB-TV, Charlotte
No phone calls please. EOE