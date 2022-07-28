Gaston County Mugshots July 27th
2/17
Daniel Garrison – Possession
3/17
Tasara Williams – Failure To Appear
4/17
Charles Spikes – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Probation Violation
5/17
Anthony Sanders – Fugitive
7/17
James Partlow – Failure To Report Address As Sex Offender
8/17
Daryl Howard – Fleeing Eluding Arrest – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Resisting Officer
9/17
Jimmy Harris – Failure To Appear
10/17
Shawn Hairston – Domestic Violence
11/17
Wayne Day – Breaking And Entering – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle
12/17
Randy Carpenter – Non Support Of Child
13/17
Devonte Byers – Driving While License Revoked
14/17
Joseph Burnett – Failure To Appear – Reckless Driving – Driving While License Revoked
15/17
Joshua Barnes – Probation Violation
16/17
Angel Arias – Trafficking Heroin – Trafficking Meth – Immigration
17/17
Jose Aguila – Trafficking Heroin – Trafficking Meth – No Operators License
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, July 27th.