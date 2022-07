Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 27th

1/24 Nicolas Curlee – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Carrying Concealed Gun – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Felony Conspiracy – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering –

2/24 Emmanuel Collins – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Probation Violation – Assault Of A Woman – Marijuana Possession

3/24 Tyrae Coleman – Felony Larceny – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm –

4/24 Malcolm Coleman – Assault Of A Woman – 1st Degree Kidnapping – 1st Degree Forced Sex Offense – 1st Degree Forcible Rape – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 1st Degree Burglary – Sexual Battery

5/24 Celeste Coleman – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Fugitive/Extradition Other State



6/24 Willie Cole – Resisting A Public Officer – Assault Of A Woman

7/24 Caldwell Cole

8/24 Jamario Clinton – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

9/24 William Clifton – Resisting A Public Officer – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Inflict Serious Injury Or Death – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Probation Violation

10/24 Donte Clements – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Probation Violation



11/24 Brendon Clarke – Indecent Liberties With A Child

12/24 Spencer Clark – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Murder – Injury To Personal Property

13/24 Shaniece Clark – Trafficking Cocaine – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Probation Violation

14/24 Algia Clark – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

15/24 Christopher Chisholm – 2nd Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy – interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny



16/24 Phillip Chiles – Felony Stalking

17/24 Dejanarell Cherry – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon –

18/24 Brian Chavarria – Discharging Weapon On Occupied Property – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Injury To Personal Property – Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Juvenile – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – DWI

19/24 Dakeia Charles – 2nd Degree Murder – DWLR – DWI – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury – Reckless Driving – Speeding

20/24 David Chambers – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury Or Death – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Murder – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner



21/24 Ja’Meil Catlett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 1st Degree Murder

22/24 Mariany Castillio – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury Or Death

23/24 Samuel Carson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Communicating Threats

24/24 David Carson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

















































*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.