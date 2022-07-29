CMPD: Gunshot Victim Pronounced Dead After Arriving At University Hospital

The Latest:

Detectives have identified the victim of a fatal northeast Charlotte shooting as 24-year-old Dymonte Hall.

Original Story (7/28/22):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte after a gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the entrance to the Emergency Room of Atrium University Wednesday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers responded to Atrium University in reference to a person who arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the entrance to the Emergency Room, according to a news release.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, Homicide Unit detectives determined the crime scene to be the 10000 block of John Adams Drive.

They arrived to investigate, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.