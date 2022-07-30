Gaston County Mugshots July 29th
Gaston County Mugshots July 29th
Cathryn Tate Second Degree Trespassing
Tyler Smith Driving While Impaired Unsafe Lane Change
Daniel Smith Parole Warrant Probation Violation
Scott Shirley Driving While Impaired
Chrishaune Sanders Larceny
Wallace Rogers False Bomb Report
Carl Pope Possession Of Meth Possession O Drug Paraphernalia Registration Plate Not Displayed Inspection Violation
John Patterson Extradition: Fugitive In Other State
Jennifer Owns Failure To Appear In Court
Candace Owens Misuse Of 911 System
Joshua Nicholson Failure To Appear In Court
Mark Neagle Obtain Property By False Pretense
Courtney Nance Probation Violation
Kimberly Moore Possession Of Heroine Possession Of Meth With Intent To Deliver : Dell: Manufacture
William Metcalfe Injury To Personal Property
Davis Mcgill Assault On A Female Throwing Acid Interference With Electric Monitoring Device Failure To Appear In Court
Stephanie McCorkle Simple Assault Motor Vehicle Larceny Injury To Real Property
Joan McCaskill Simple Assault
Jonathan Lybrand Failure To Comply
Jesus Lopez Perez Driving While Impaired Open Container After Consuming Alcohol Immigration
Rodrekis Lewis Probation Violation
Xavier Holmes Driving While Impaired
Samantha Godfrey Assault Simple
Krystiena Galashaw Injury To Person Property Injury To Real Property
Austin Durham Resisting Public Officer
Sherri Wilson Failure To Appear In Court
Michael Davis Assault On Female
John Davis Failure To Appear In Court
Rita Chatel First Degree Trespassing
Stewart Allen Larceny Injury To Real Property
Scottie Camp Probation Violation
William Cable Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Jennifer Bradway Extradition: Fugitive I Other State
Penny Bradshaw Employee Larceny
The Gaston County mugshots from Friday, July 29. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.