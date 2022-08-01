Gaston County Mugshots July 31st
2/27
Donald Lefler – Larceny
3/27
Jason Wilson – Possession Of Meth – Driving While License Revoked
5/27
Heather Smith – Possession Of Heroin – Failure To Appear
6/27
Jacob Ratcliffe – Larceny – False Pretense
8/27
Daniel Pope – Trespassing – Resisting Officer
9/27
Michael Phillips – Possession Of Meth
10/27
Dakota McFalls – Possession Of Stolen Vehicle
11/27
Goerge McDowell – Trespassing
12/27
Jeffrey Ledford – Possession Of Meth
13/27
Matthew Headquist – Failure To Appear
14/27
Sheila Harper – Larceny Of Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Entering
15/27
Soyini Hall – Non Support Of Child
16/27
Randall Hall – Assault On A Female
17/27
Michael Green – Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Failure To Appear
18/27
Dillon Gordon – Domestic Violence
19/27
Joshua Evans – Failure To Appear
20/27
Paschall Ervin – Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapo
21/27
Shannon Downey – DWI
22/27
Shala Crawford – Assault
23/27
Brenda Coleman – Assault
24/27
Michael Christenbury – Shoplifting – Trespassing
25/27
Kyle Carmichael – DWI
26/27
Dequandra Burris – Assault
