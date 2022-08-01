Police: Iredell County Teacher Arrested For Having Sex With Student

IREDELL CO., N.C. — Detectives have arrested and charged a teacher in Iredell County for having a sexual relationship with a student.

On Wednesday, July 20th, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a teacher possibly having had a sexual relationship with a student.

Based on evidence gathered throughout this investigation, detectives were able to obtain three felony arrest warrants on 36-year-old Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey.

On Monday, August 1st, police say Bailey turned herself in at the Iredell County Detention Center after an arrangement had been made between the District Attorney’s Office and the suspect’s attorney on the bond amount and special restrictions.

Bailey was charged with Felony Statutory Rape of a Person who is 15 Years of Age or Younger, Felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor, and Felony Sexual Activity with a Student, according to a news release.

Police say Bailey was given a 75,000 secured bond and placed on House Arrest with Electronic Monitoring by District Court Judge C. Hicks.

She has been placed on paid leave pending an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office,

Officials say Bailey works at Northview Academy (formerly Pressly School), and she was first employed with the Iredell-Statesville School District in February 2010 as an assistant.

Officials say Bailey was also served as an Exceptional Children’s Teacher, and most recently as a science teacher.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.