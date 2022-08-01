WCCB Charlotte: Traffic Coordinator (Full Time)

August 01, 2022

FULL-TIME POSITION

WCCB Television Traffic seeks a self-motivated individual. Position is located in the Charlotte, NC office.

The Traffic duties include:

*Edit daily program logs for three broadcast television stations

*Maximize commercial inventory

*Enter material instructions as a back-up to others in the department

*Enter commercial orders as needed

*Assist sales department with client needs such as reports or material information

*General traffic functions such as log program changes and inventory management

*Any task deemed necessary by management

*Work with Traffic manager to help support growing digital landscape

*FTP downloads of content

Candidate must possess these skills:

*Proficient with Premiere Pro

*Media Encoder

*Familiar with Crispin

*Meet immediate deadlines

*Prioritize and manage multiple tasks

*Attention to detail

*Handle stressful situations professionally

*Great communication skills

*Ability to work independently

*Can make confident decisions

Previous Traffic experience preferred.

Previous WideOrbit experience preferred.

Please send resume to lmauney@wccbcharlotte.com.