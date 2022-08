Gaston County Mugshots August 1st

1/28 Mugcov

2/28 Trevor Strawn – Breaking And Entering

3/28 Joshua Winstead – Probation Violation

4/28 Cynthia Williams – Probation Violation

5/28 Addison Weir – Driving After Consuming – Possession Of Open Container



6/28 Jessica Villar – Probation Violation – Possession

7/28 Robin Torres – Failure To Appear

8/28 Sanja Stallings – Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle

9/28 Luis Rios – Assault On A Female

10/28 William Riffle – Probation Violation



11/28 Haley Rice – Trespassing

12/28 Randy Revels – Intoxicated And Disruptive – Resisting Officer

13/28 Kendrick Prather – Habeas Corpus

14/28 Yisel Perez – Assault

15/28 Taylor Pennington – Failure To Appear



16/28 Tanika Larue – Failure To Appear

17/28 Chyna Irving – Assault

18/28 Krista Hawkins – Trespassing

19/28 Blair Harris – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Carrying Concealed Firearm

20/28 Brandon Glaze – Failure To Appear



21/28 Nicholas Gandy – Failure To Appear

22/28 Timothy Gaddy – DWI

23/28 Edward Farmer – Probation Violation

24/28 Jessica Brooks – Probation Violation

25/28 Clyde Blocker – Embezzlement



26/28 Michele Benjamin – Breaking And Entering – Larceny

27/28 Willie Bailey – True Bill Of Indictment

28/28 Chad Austin – Failure To Appear

























































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 1st.