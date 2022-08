Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 1st

1/52 Mecklenburg County Active Inmates

2/52 John Hood – Burning Churches – Malicious Use Of Explosive Damaging Property

3/52 Shenna Holt – DWI – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

4/52 Tony Holmes – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Hit And Run Causing Serious Injury/Death – Death By Vehicle – 2nd Degree Murder – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Hit And Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage – No Operators License – Larceny After Break And Enter – Breaking And Entering

5/52 Rodger Holmes – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – DWLR



6/52 James Holmes – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury – Misconduct By Prisoner – Assault With A Deadly Weapon On A Government Official – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner

7/52 Deandre Holmes – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Juvenile

8/52 Alexxander Holman – DWLR – Murder

9/52 Richard Holbrook – Simple Assault – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

10/52 Bobby Hinson – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury



11/52 Cheyenne Hines – Misdemeanor Larceny – DWLR

12/52 Grady Hills – Hiring With Intent To Defraud – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

13/52 James Hillman – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Injury To Personal Property

14/52 Savion Hilliard – Possession Of A Controlled Substance – Resisting A Public Officer – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

15/52 Dametrius Hilliard – Murder – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury



16/52 Tafari Higgins – Failure To Report New Address As Sex Offender

17/52 Jaiden Higgens-Johnson – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property

18/52 Jason Hicks – Habitual Larceny

19/52 Tryshon Herron – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder – Assault By Strangulation – Common Law Robbery – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny

20/52 Timothy Herron – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Trafficking Opium Or Heroin – Trafficking In Cocaine – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession WIth Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver MDMA/Schedule II/IV Controlled Substance



21/52 Marcus Herron – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Resisting A Public Officer

22/52 Franciso Hernandez-Boyzo – Injury To Personal Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Simple Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance

23/52 Luciano Hernandez – DWI – Assault Of A Woman – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Assault By Strangulation – 2nd Degree Kidnapping

24/52 Lesther Hernandez – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

25/52 Gudvi Hernandez – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – Indecent Liberties With A Child



26/52 Taylor Hendrix – Assault Of A Woman – Assault By Strangulation – False Imprisonment – 1st Degree Forcible Rape – Kidnapping – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – 2nd Degree Forced Sex Offense – 2nd Degree Forcible Rape

27/52 Isaih Henderson – Murder

28/52 Christian Henderson – DWI

29/52 Richard Heggins – Misdemeanor Larceny – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR – Hit And Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage – Resisting A Public Officer – Felony Larceny – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted Larceny – Felony Larceny – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle

30/52 Demetric Heath – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle



31/52 Eugene Hazen – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Possession Of Cocaine

32/52 Kevin Haynes – Aid And Abet Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Misdemeanor Conspiracy

33/52 Tyrell Hayes – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Possession Of A Controlled Substance In Jail – Assault Of A Government Official – Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

34/52 Jaquez Hayes – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer – Injury To Real Property – Hit And Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Felony Conspiracy – Injury To Personal Property – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle

35/52 Reco Hayden – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



36/52 Joseph Hawkinson – Trafficking In Marijuana – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Conspiracy To Traffic Marijuana

37/52 Wesley Hawk – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

38/52 Gerell Hart-Smith – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Gun

39/52 Kavron Hart – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

40/52 John Harrison – Indecent Liberties With Child – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Resisting A Public Officer



41/52 Daniel Harrison – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of A Weapon Of Mass Destruction – Possession Of A Gun With Altered Serial Number – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Trafficking In MDMA – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Trafficking In Heroin – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver A Schedule VI Controlled Substance

42/52 Ariel Harrison – Communicating Threats – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

43/52 Laquan Harris – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Assault Of A Woman

44/52 Jamie Harris – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Financial Card Theft – Common Law Robbery – Discharging Firearm To Incite Fear – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property

45/52 Jamal Harris – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon



46/52 Jaahkii Harris – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver A Schedule I Controlled Substance

47/52 Daquan Harris – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

48/52 Shyeed Harper – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

49/52 Sean Harper – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

50/52 Cameron Hargrove – Murder – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill



51/52 Tyler Harding – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Breaking And Entering – Felony Hit And Run Inflicting Serious Injury/Death – 2nd Degree Burglary – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Injury To Real Property – Hit And Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage

52/52 Terrence Harden – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Intimidating Witness – Injury To Personal Property – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Kidnapping – Assault Of A Woman – Discharging Firearm Inciting Fear – Felony Stalking – Assault By Pointing Gun









































































































Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.

*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.