Plans For Old Eastland Mall Site Moving Forward, Despite Soccer Pullout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Construction begins soon on the next chapter for the old Eastland Mall site.

Wednesday, city leaders will hold a groundbreaking for a redevelopment project that’s moving forward, despite a key partner dropping out.

The mall closed in 2010, with the city buying it two years later and eventually tearing it down.

Since then, the land along Central Avenue has sat vacant.

Several redevelopment projects have fallen through, including plans for a Latino-themed mall and a movie studio.

Most recently, Panthers owner David Tepper scrapped plans for an MLS Headquarters and Youth Academy.

But developer Crosland Southeast plans to move forward with plans for the rest of the site, including shops, retail, housing, and a public park.

“There’s really a lot of excitement. But I think there’s also quite a bit of, I don’t want to necessarily say trepidation, but there’s trust to be earned as well I think in this community,” says Greg Asciutto, with advocacy group CharlotteEAST.