Police Find Gastonia Man Dead Inside Home

GASTONIA, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a 48-year-old man dead inside his Gastonia home early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident of the home after a possible assault.

At the scene, officers located 48-year-old Donald Watts dead inside the home.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine Watts’ exact cause of death.

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.