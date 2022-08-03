WCCB Charlotte: Sports Anchor/Reporter (Full Time)

WCCB Charlotte Job Posting:

Sports Anchor/Reporter



WCCB Charlotte, the Bahakel Communications, Ltd. station in Charlotte, NC has an opening for an experienced sports anchor/reporter.

This is not your typical tv sports job. We are looking for a great storyteller who has a passion for high school sports and local sports in addition to the pro teams we have in town.

We need someone with a lot of personality who can identify and tell great sports stories, who can also shoot, write and produce nightly sportscasts.

When sports becomes news headlines, you will contribute to the news portion of the shows. This is not a 9-5 gig. The schedule will be flexible.

Responsibilities include:

⦁ Producing sports segments and content for daily newscasts, web, social and digital

⦁ Covering high school sports and other local sports

⦁ Enterprise unique local sports stories

⦁ Must be a self starter who can work well under deadline

Qualifications & Requirements:

⦁ Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field

⦁ Minimum 3 years experience anchoring or reporting

⦁ Will work at WCCB’s offices/studios and on location

Please send link along with your resume to:

Jeff Monheit

WCCB News Director

jmonheit@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls

EOE

Please note source of referral on all resumes/cover letters.