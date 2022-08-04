CMPD: Gunshot Victim Found Dead In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after finding a victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in west Charlotte Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a call for one person shot on Nobles Avenue.

At the scene, officers discovered a gunshot victim.

Medic responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.