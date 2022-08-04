Gaston County Mugshots August 3rd
Bailey Barker – Simple Assault – Break/Enter
Brian Benton – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
Roy Burgess – Break/Enter Building – Injury To Personal Property – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Santa Chittamath – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Billy Davidson – Failure To Appear
Joshua Davidson – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Shilo Davis – Failure To Appear
Thomas Evans – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
Nykia Falls – Simple Assault
Courtney Hargrove – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Methamphetamine Possession – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Probation Violation
Craig Henry – Break/Enter – Injury To Real Property
Jonathan Herring – Failure To Appear
Joy Lockridge – Failure To Appear
Aron Lorance – Fake Registration Tag – Failure To Display Registration Plate While Driving – Speeding – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Willie McCoy – Failure To Appear
Brian Parker – Methamphetamine Possession – Possession In Jail – Misdemeanor Larceny – Injury To Personal Property – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance
Glenn Parson – Assault Of A Woman
Alexis Perez – Assault Of A Woman – Immigration
Latavius Phillips – Simple Assault
Kayla Radford – Probation Violation
Arthur Rondo – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
Meredith Sain – Injury To Personal Property
Robert Sisk – Misdemeanor Larceny – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Terrel Taylor – Failure To Appear – DWI
Melissa Tidd – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Miranda Vazquez – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Travor Wallace – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Common Law Robbery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Inflict Serious Injury – Probation Violation
Nicolas Williamson – Failure To Appear
Marcus Witherspoon – 2nd Degree Trespassing
The Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, August 3rd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.