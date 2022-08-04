1/64 Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 3rd

2/64 Lakevis Maloye – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon -Habitual Larceny – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Assault Of a Woman – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault Of A Woman

3/64 Akeem Malik – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Governor’s Warrant – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Entering – Conspiracy To Break/Enter Building – Breaking And Entering

4/64 Khalid Mahmud – 1st Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misconduct By Prisoner – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Interfering With Emergency Communication

5/64 Damion Mackins – Violating Protection Order – Injury To Personal Property – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Felony Stalking – Assault Of A Woman – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Real Property – False Imprisonment – Assault Of A Woman – Violating Protection Order – habitual Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Larceny



6/64 Kimberly Mackey – Concealing Death – 1st Degree Murder – Abuse Of Disabled/Elderly Individual Causing Serious Injury

7/64 Alyson Lynn – Probation Violation

8/64 Jerrez Lynch – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Probation Violation

9/64 Israel Lynch – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Violating Protection Order – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Probation Violation

10/64 Ryan Luppold – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Violating Protection Order – Felony Stalking



11/64 Ismael Luna – 1st Degree Forcible Rape – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Injury To Personal Property – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Attempted 1st Degree Sex Offense

12/64 Tashawn Lowery – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Felony Hit And Run Inflicting Serious Injury/Death – No Operator’s License – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – 2nd Degree Murder

13/64 Kareem Lowery – Murder

14/64 Ander Lowery – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Unlawful Camping – 2nd Degree Trespassing

15/64 Alexander Lopez-Morel – Trafficking In Cocaine



16/64 Juan Lopez-Garcia – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Felony Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Parole Violation

17/64 Edwardo Lopez – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

18/64 Dontarius Long – 1st Degree Murder – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Failure To Report New Address As Sex Offender

19/64 Marlon Lomax – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing A Gun – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats – Reckless Driving – No Operator’s License – Speeding

20/64 Odell Lloyd – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Pointing Gun



21/64 Maurice Little – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Woman

22/64 John Little – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Speeding – Simple Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – DWLR – 2nd Degree Kidnapping

23/64 Charles Little – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Sexual Offense With Child

24/64 Bruce Little – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

25/64 Joseph Limon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Possession Of Gun On Educational Property – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession



26/64 Jair Liggom – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Gun

27/64 Raymond Lewis – Assault Of A Woman

28/64 Avens Lemieux – Fugitive/Extradition Other State

29/64 Tiberus Lee – 1st Degree Murder

30/64 Jerome Lee – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – 2nd Degree Kidnapping



31/64 Daniel Lee – Assault Of A Woman

32/64 Hugo Leal-Gutierrez – Violating Protection Order – Simple Assault – Assault Of A Woman

33/64 Joe Leake – Indecent Liberties With Child – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – Statutory Sex Offense With A Child Under 15

34/64 Marquis Leak – Methamphetamine Possession – Possession Of Firearm By Felon -Possession Of A Counterfeit Instrument – Marijuana Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Felony Stalking – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

35/64 Shawn Leach – 1st Degree Murder



36/64 Dayshon Leach – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault Of A Woman

37/64 Luther Lawrence – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

38/64 Kaleb Lawrence – Reckless Driving – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree Murder – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Fraud – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

39/64 Marquest Latham – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

40/64 Jacob Lanier – Murder – Felony Conspiracy – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill



41/64 Zaron Laney – Resisting A Public Officer – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill -Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

42/64 Darienne Lance – Assault By Strangulation

43/64 Robert Lambert – Resisting A Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Assault Of A Woman – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

44/64 Clifton Ladda – Resisting A Public Officer – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm

45/64 Theo Ksor – Assault By Pointing Gun – Assault Of A Woman – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – DWI – Delivering Methamphetamine – Selling Methamphetamine – Delivering Methamphetamine – Governor’s Warrant



46/64 Louis Kornhaber – Involuntary Manslaughter

47/64 Sasha Kittle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Probation Violation Out Of County

48/64 William Kirkpatrick – DWI – DWLR

49/64 Kevin Kirkpatrick – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Financial Identity Fraud – Resisting A Public Officer – Felony Conspiracy – Removing/Destroying Electronic Monitoring Device

50/64 Channon Kirkpatrick – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Marijuana Possession – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



51/64 Dontrell Kirkland – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle

52/64 Kenneth King – Destroying Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault

53/64 Isaiah Jones – Felony Conspiracy – Injury To Real Property – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Attempted 1st Degree Murder

54/64 Gene Jones – Burning Personal Property – Breaking And Entering

55/64 Elijah Jones – Statutory Rape Of A Child Under 15 – Statutory Sex Offense With Child Under 15



56/64 Donte Jones – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Murder – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

57/64 Demetrius Jones – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

58/64 Clarence Jones – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault

59/64 Tamarya Jnmarie – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

60/64 Zavia Jeter – 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon



61/64 Jeffery Jeter – Resisting A Public Officer – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Marijuana Possession – Conspiracy To Break And Enter Building – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Hit And Run Leaving Scene After Causing Property Damage – DWLR – Common Law Robbery – 1st Degree Burglary

62/64 Tijuan Jenkins – Assault Of A Woman – Common Law Robbery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon

63/64 Robby Jenkins – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Resisting A Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault

64/64 Paul Jenkins – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

































































































































Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.

*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.