Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 3rd
-
1/64
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 3rd
-
2/64
Lakevis Maloye – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon -Habitual Larceny – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Assault Of a Woman – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault Of A Woman
-
3/64
Akeem Malik – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Governor’s Warrant – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Entering – Conspiracy To Break/Enter Building – Breaking And Entering
-
4/64
Khalid Mahmud – 1st Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misconduct By Prisoner – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Interfering With Emergency Communication
-
5/64
Damion Mackins – Violating Protection Order – Injury To Personal Property – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Felony Stalking – Assault Of A Woman – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Real Property – False Imprisonment – Assault Of A Woman – Violating Protection Order – habitual Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Larceny
-
-
6/64
Kimberly Mackey – Concealing Death – 1st Degree Murder – Abuse Of Disabled/Elderly Individual Causing Serious Injury
-
7/64
Alyson Lynn – Probation Violation
-
8/64
Jerrez Lynch – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Probation Violation
-
9/64
Israel Lynch – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Violating Protection Order – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Probation Violation
-
10/64
Ryan Luppold – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Violating Protection Order – Felony Stalking
-
-
11/64
Ismael Luna – 1st Degree Forcible Rape – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Injury To Personal Property – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Attempted 1st Degree Sex Offense
-
12/64
Tashawn Lowery – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Felony Hit And Run Inflicting Serious Injury/Death – No Operator’s License – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – 2nd Degree Murder
-
13/64
Kareem Lowery – Murder
-
14/64
Ander Lowery – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Unlawful Camping – 2nd Degree Trespassing
-
15/64
Alexander Lopez-Morel – Trafficking In Cocaine
-
-
16/64
Juan Lopez-Garcia – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Felony Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Parole Violation
-
17/64
Edwardo Lopez – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
-
18/64
Dontarius Long – 1st Degree Murder – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Failure To Report New Address As Sex Offender
-
19/64
Marlon Lomax – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing A Gun – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats – Reckless Driving – No Operator’s License – Speeding
-
20/64
Odell Lloyd – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Pointing Gun
-
-
21/64
Maurice Little – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Woman
-
22/64
John Little – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Speeding – Simple Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – DWLR – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
-
23/64
Charles Little – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Sexual Offense With Child
-
24/64
Bruce Little – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
-
25/64
Joseph Limon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Possession Of Gun On Educational Property – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
-
-
26/64
Jair Liggom – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Gun
-
27/64
Raymond Lewis – Assault Of A Woman
-
28/64
Avens Lemieux – Fugitive/Extradition Other State
-
29/64
Tiberus Lee – 1st Degree Murder
-
30/64
Jerome Lee – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
-
-
31/64
Daniel Lee – Assault Of A Woman
-
32/64
Hugo Leal-Gutierrez – Violating Protection Order – Simple Assault – Assault Of A Woman
-
33/64
Joe Leake – Indecent Liberties With Child – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – Statutory Sex Offense With A Child Under 15
-
34/64
Marquis Leak – Methamphetamine Possession – Possession Of Firearm By Felon -Possession Of A Counterfeit Instrument – Marijuana Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Felony Stalking – Communicating Threats – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
-
35/64
Shawn Leach – 1st Degree Murder
-
-
36/64
Dayshon Leach – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault By Pointing A Gun – Assault Of A Woman
-
37/64
Luther Lawrence – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
38/64
Kaleb Lawrence – Reckless Driving – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree Murder – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Fraud – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
-
39/64
Marquest Latham – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
40/64
Jacob Lanier – Murder – Felony Conspiracy – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
-
-
41/64
Zaron Laney – Resisting A Public Officer – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill -Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle
-
42/64
Darienne Lance – Assault By Strangulation
-
43/64
Robert Lambert – Resisting A Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Assault Of A Woman – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
-
44/64
Clifton Ladda – Resisting A Public Officer – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of Stolen Firearm
-
45/64
Theo Ksor – Assault By Pointing Gun – Assault Of A Woman – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – DWI – Delivering Methamphetamine – Selling Methamphetamine – Delivering Methamphetamine – Governor’s Warrant
-
-
46/64
Louis Kornhaber – Involuntary Manslaughter
-
47/64
Sasha Kittle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Probation Violation Out Of County
-
48/64
William Kirkpatrick – DWI – DWLR
-
49/64
Kevin Kirkpatrick – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Financial Identity Fraud – Resisting A Public Officer – Felony Conspiracy – Removing/Destroying Electronic Monitoring Device
-
50/64
Channon Kirkpatrick – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Marijuana Possession – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
-
-
51/64
Dontrell Kirkland – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle
-
52/64
Kenneth King – Destroying Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
-
53/64
Isaiah Jones – Felony Conspiracy – Injury To Real Property – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
-
54/64
Gene Jones – Burning Personal Property – Breaking And Entering
-
55/64
Elijah Jones – Statutory Rape Of A Child Under 15 – Statutory Sex Offense With Child Under 15
-
-
56/64
Donte Jones – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Murder – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
-
57/64
Demetrius Jones – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle
-
58/64
Clarence Jones – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault
-
59/64
Tamarya Jnmarie – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
-
60/64
Zavia Jeter – 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
-
-
61/64
Jeffery Jeter – Resisting A Public Officer – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Marijuana Possession – Conspiracy To Break And Enter Building – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Hit And Run Leaving Scene After Causing Property Damage – DWLR – Common Law Robbery – 1st Degree Burglary
-
62/64
Tijuan Jenkins – Assault Of A Woman – Common Law Robbery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
63/64
Robby Jenkins – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Resisting A Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Simple Assault
-
64/64
Paul Jenkins – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.