Gaston County Mugshots August 4th

4/26

Damiano Williams – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Marijuana Possession – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Cocaine Possession – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver – Cocaine Possession – DWI – Driving Left Of Center – DWI – Possession Of An Open Container Of Alcohol In Passenger Area – Possession Of Firearm By Felon