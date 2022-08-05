Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 4th
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 4th
Michael Martinez – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Speeding – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Assault By Pointing Gun – Habitual Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Jorge Martinez – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant
Tommy Martin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Gun – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Hit And Run Felony Probation Violation – Assault Of A Government Official
Timajia Martin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Probation Violation
Gerald Martin – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats – Violating Protection Order
Khdaius Marshall – Murder – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon
David Marsh – Statutory Rape Of A Child Under 15 – Sex Act By Parent – Indecent Liberties With A Child
Nyquan Marriner – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder – Marijuana Possession – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property
Michael Marble – Assault And Battery – 1st Degree Murder – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Carlos Manning – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Felony Conspiracy – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Brandon Manikas – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Assault Of A Government Official – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Resisting A Public Officer – Disorderly Conduct – Communicating Threats
Lakevis Maloye – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Habitual Larceny – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Assault Of A Woman – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault Of A Woman – Retail Theft
Akeem Malik – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny – Governor’s Warrant – Felony Larceny – Breaking And Entering – Conspiracy To Break And Enter Building To Commit Felony Larceny – Breaking And Entering – Felony Larceny
Khalid Mahmud – 1st Degree Trespassing – Misdemeanor Larceny – Misconduct By Prisoner – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Interfering With Emergency Communication
Damion Mackins – Violating Protection Order – Injury To Personal Property – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Felony Stalking – Assault Of A Woman – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Real Property – False Imprisonment – Assault Of A Woman – Habitual Larceny – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Felony Larceny – Habitual Larceny
Kimberly Mackey – Concealing A Death – 1st Degree Murder – Abuse Of Disabled/Elderly Person Inflicting Serious injury
Alyson Lynn – Probation Violation
Jerrez Lynch – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Probation Violation
Israel Lynch – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With intent To Kill
Ryan Luppold – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Violating Protection Order – Felony Stalking
Ismael Luna – 1st Degree Forcible Rape – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Injury To Personal Property – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Indecent Liberties With Child – Attempted 1st Degree Sex Offense
Tashawn Lowery – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Felony Hit And Run Causing Serious Injury/Death – No Operator’s License – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – Fleeing To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – 2nd Degree Murder
Kareem Lowery – Murder
Alexander Lopez-Morel – Trafficking In Cocaine
Juan Lopez-Garcia – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession WIth Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia
Edwwardo Lopez – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Dontarius Long – 1st Degree Murder – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Failure To Report New Address As Sex Offender
Marlon Lomax – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing Gun – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving – No Operator’s License – Speeding
Odell Lloyd – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Pointing Gun
Maurice Little – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Woman
John Little – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Speeding – Simple Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – DWLR – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
Charles Little – Statutory Sex Offense With Child By Adult – Sexual Offense With Child – Indecent Liberties With A Child
Bruce Little – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property Causing Serious Bodily Injury – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Joseph Limon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Possession Of Gun On Educational Property – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
Jair Liggom – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Carrying Concealed Gun
Robert Liddell – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Firearm In City – Financial Card Fraud – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Financial Card Theft – Felony Conspiracy – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Firearm
Raymond Lewis – Assault Of A Woman
Avens Lemieux – Fugitive/Extradition Other State
Tiberus Lee – 1st Degree Murder
Jerome Lee – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – 2nd Degree Kidnapping
Darnell Lee – Common Law Robbery – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Resisting A Public Officer – Breaking And Entering – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny
Kenneth King – Removing/Destroying Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
David Kinder – Probation Violation
Steven Khang – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle Parts – Felony Conspiracy – Stolen Goods – Felony Larceny – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny
Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.