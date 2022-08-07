8PM: World’s Funniest Animals

Excited elk; teasing tigers; sour seals; happy huskies; an alpaca that is not interested in taking any photos; a bengal cat that has become a sushi chef; special guest Percy Daggs III at 8PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About World’s Funniest Animals:

The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and popular TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets, as well as celebrities and their pets.

Click to watch an episode clip on YouTube.