Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 7th

2/50 Patrick McManus – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Hit And Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Governor’s Warrant

3/50 Gary Mclendon – Breaking And Entering – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Probation Violation Out Of County – Breaking And Entering – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Injury To Personal Property – Disclosing Private Images – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Attempted 1st Degree Burglary – Felony Conspiracy – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury On A Minor – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

4/50 Courtney McKoy – 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Common Law Robbery – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Simple Assault – Breaking And Entering – Communciating Threats

5/50 Timothy McKinney – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



6/50 Ezekiel McKinley – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Breaking And Entering – Assault Of A Government Official – Resisting A Public Officer – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner

7/50 Darrell McKinley – Murder

8/50 Corey Mcilwain-Patterson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Probation Violation – Assault Of A Woman – Assault By Strangulation – 1st Degree Murder – Probation Violation

9/50 Javarious Mcilwain – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault Of A Government Official – Injury To Real Property – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Government Official

10/50 Corey McGriff – Misdemeanor Larceny – DWLR



11/50 Michael McGregor-Graham – Assault By Strangulation – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Sexual Assault

12/50 Antoine McGee – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 1st Degree Murder

13/50 Toddrick McFadden – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With Firearm – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Assault Of A Government Official – Communicating Threats – Misconduct By Prisoner

14/50 Robert McFadden – 1st Degree Burglary – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Communicating Threats – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Assault Of A Woman – 1st Degree Rape – 1st Degree Forced Sex Offense – 1st Degree Burglary – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Probation Violation

15/50 Daquan McFadden – Child Abuse Causing Serious Physical Injury – Murder



16/50 Tomka McDowell – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats – Harassing Phone Call – Common Law Robbery – Assault Of A Woman – Injury To Personal Property – 2nd Degree Forced Sex Offense – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Assault Of A Woman

17/50 Demarco McDowell – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Injury To Personal Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing Gun

18/50 Natron McDougald – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Discharging Firearm In City – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property

19/50 Tadaran McDonald – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – 1st Degree Murder – DWI – DWLR

20/50 Ricky McDonald – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle



21/50 Anthony McDonald – Fugitive/Extradition Other State

22/50 Jadarius McCullough – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm

23/50 Tommy McCray – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy

24/50 Dionte McCracking – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Marijuana Possession – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession

25/50 Laregis McCoy – Death By Vehicle – Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle – Aggressive Driving – Hit And Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage



26/50 Cordero McCoy – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

27/50 Charles McCoy – Break And Enter A Place Of Worship – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree Trespassing – Felony Larceny – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – 1st Degree Trespassing – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Injury To Real Property – Misconduct By Prisoner

28/50 Omar McCombs – Assault By Pointing Gun – Discharging Firearm In City – Communicating Threats – Discharging Firearm To Incite Fear – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

29/50 Pierre McClure – 1st Degree Murder – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver A Schedule II Controlled Substance

30/50 Jamario McClure – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy



31/50 Az McClure – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With An Electronic Monitoring Device

32/50 Telly McClinton – Violation With Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Pointing Gun – Communicating Threats – Assault Of A Woman – Assault By Pointing Gun – Probation Violation

33/50 Andra McCleave – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Injury To Personal Property

34/50 Joshua McClain – Common Law Robbery – 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

35/50 Johnny McClain – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon



36/50 Tremaine McCarter – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession

37/50 Jeremy McCall – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

38/50 Randolph McCain – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Parole Violation – Assault Of A Government Official

39/50 Dashae McCain – Murder

40/50 Raymond McBride – Resisting A Public Officer – Felony Stalking – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Assault By Pointing Gun



41/50 Tyshoine Mcafee – Murder – Felony Conspiracy – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon

42/50 Dulin Mayhew – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Assault Of A Woman

43/50 Robert Mayfield – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Assault By Strangulation – Violating Protection Order – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Assault By Strangulation – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner

44/50 Miguel Mauriz – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – DWI – Probation Violation – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Felony Conspiracy – Injury To Personal Property – Misdemeanor Larceny

45/50 Kenneth Massey – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Hit And Run Failure ToStop Causing Property Damage – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle



46/50 Justice Massey – Trafficking In MDMA – Trafficking In Heroin – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of A Weapon On Mass Destruction – Possession Of Gun With Altered Serial Number – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

47/50 Ernest Massey – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm

48/50 Tacorya Mason – Communicating Threats – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny

49/50 Demetrius Mason – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property

50/50 Russell Martini – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Felony Stalking – Violating Protection Order – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant





































































































Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.

*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.