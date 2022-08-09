Family Of Man Shot & Killed By Officer In Concord Files Federal Lawsuit

The family of Brandon Combs cites claims of Wrongful Death and Battery and Assault against the city of Concord, N.C. after Combs was gunned down by Officer Larson back in February.

In February, police said the suspect was killed after a physical altercation with the officer after he tried to steal a car at Modern Nissan in Concord.

Attorneys say what they saw on body and dash cam video was completely different.

The video hasn’t been released publicly.

The attorneys say Larson approached Combs, who was trying to start a truck at the dealership.

They also say video shows Combs ran and got inside Officer Larson’s police car.

And they say the officer fired five times, then called into dispatch, before firing once again.

Attorneys argue shooting him for getting in the car is not a justified use of force.

“They took my son. They murdered him. They shot him in cold blood,” Combs mother Virginia Tayara said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Concord Police say Officer Larson was fired last month, after being accused of lying to the SBI, which is investigating the case.

Now it will be up to the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges should be filed.

They told attorneys it could take several months to make a decision.

Statement from Concord Police Department: