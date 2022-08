Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 8th

27/41

Orlando Mickens – Violating Protection Order – Assault Of A Law – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery – Assault Of A Government Employee – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Marijuana Possession – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Breaking And Entering – Larceny – Assault Of A Woman – Trafficking In Cocaine – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana