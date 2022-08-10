Gaston County Mugshots August 9th
Gaston County Mugshots August 9th
Brittany Brendle – Probation Violation – Heroin Possession – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance
Jimmy Brown – Communicating Threats – Stalking
Tiana Carr – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats
Derek Gann – Possession Of Stolen Property
Latoya Goode – Assault By Pointing Gun
Joshua Hannon – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger – DWLR – Speeding – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Driving Left Of Center – Inspection Violation – No Insurance
Brittney Harrison – Methamphetamine Possession – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Expired Registration Plate
Charles Human – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Michael Hurley – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Shawn Johnston – Methamphetamine Possession – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Marijuana Possession – Carrying Concealed Firearm
Kimberly Lewis – Failure To Appear
Curtis May – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Inflict Serious Injury
George McDowell – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Teddy Mcswain – Failure To Heed Light Or Siren – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Failure To Stop At Red Light – Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Darwin Orozco Argueta – DWI – Hit And Run Leaving Scene After Causing Property Damage – No Operators License – Hit And Run Failure To Stop Causing Property Damage
Aja Powell – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
Juan Reid – Failure To Appear – Carrying Concealed Weapon
David Stephenson – Simple Assault
Crystal Sturkey-McCurry – Larceny By Changing Price Tag – Misdemeanor Larceny
Meredith Tennent – 1st Degree Trespassing – Communicating Threats
Amanda Tomlin – Probation Violation
Carrie Vanburen – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
Timothy Vickers – Failure To Appear – Resisting A Public Officer – Probation Violation
Uri Watson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
Aubrey Williams – Trafficking Heroin – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin – Manufacturing A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine Possession
The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 9th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.