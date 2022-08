Gaston County Mugshots August 10th

1/24 Mugcov

2/24 Michael Moore – Failure To Appear

3/24 Yee Xiong – Larceny – Conspiracy – Receiving Stolen Goods

4/24 Sydni Thompson – Possession Of Cocaine

5/24 Angela Smothers – Failure To Appear



6/24 Britney Rios – Assault

7/24 Jeffrey Ramsey – Possession Of Cocaine

8/24 Chelsie Latham – DWI – Child Abuse – Reckless Driving

9/24 Kiersten King – DWI

10/24 Natalie Jones – Probation Violation



11/24 Rashane Jackson – Trespassing

12/24 Christian Isaacs – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury

13/24 Barbara Franklin – Possession Of Meth – Trespassing

14/24 Ruben Escobar – Failure To Appear

15/24 Jamen Cowan – Habeas Corpus



17/24 Jennifer Choy – DWI

18/24 Jaden Chambers – Probation Violation

19/24 Stewart Carr – Failure To Appear

20/24 Rudite Cantrell – Assault



21/24 Brittany Bush – Failure To Appear

22/24 Joshua Brooks – Failure To Appear

23/24 Henry Brakefield – Failure To Appear

24/24 Ravien Baldwin – Failure To Appear

















































Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, August 10th.