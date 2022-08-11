Mecklenburg County Active Mugshots August 10th
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 10th
Michael Oglesby – Assault Of A Woman – Injury To Personal Property – Misdemeanor Stalking – Communicating Threats – Probation Violation – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant
Walter Odom – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Statutory Sex Offense With A Child Under 15 – Indecent Liberties With A Child –
IIan Nolasco – 1st Degree Murder – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery
James Nicholson – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Marijuana Possession
Mia Natt – Misdemeanor Larceny – Simple Assault – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Common Law Robbery – Attempted Common Law Robbery – Assault Of A Government Official
Malcolm Newton – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny – Resisting A Public Officer – Attempted Breaking And Entering A Motor Vehicle
Charles Nesbitt – Assault Of A Campus Police Officer – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Assault Of Government Official
Melinda Nero – Communicating Threats
Jonathan Neely – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny From Person
Ambrosia Neely – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
William Neal – Resisting A Public Officer – Common Law Robbery – Breaking And Entering – Larceny From Person
Tadarian Neal – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Assault Of A Woman
Christopher Nailor – 1st Degree Murder – Concealing/Failure To Report Death – Kidnapping
Deriekus Murrell – Armed Robbery Conspiracy – Possession Of A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Parole Violation
Thomas Murray – 2nd Degree Arson – Assault Of A Woman – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats
Marquis Murray – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny From Person – Probation Violation Out Of County
Christopher Mungo – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
Michael Mullis – Violating Protection Order – Harassing Phone Call
Sean Mulligan – Misdemeanor Stalking
Jerell Mulkey – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Travis Muetze – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Raven Moye – Simple Assault – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – 1st Degree Murder – 1st Degree Burglary – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Larceny Of Firearm
Shaheim Moultrie – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Discharging Firearm To Incite Fear – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Felony Conspiracy – Discharging Firearm Enclosure – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Felony Conspiracy – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm
TB Moss – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Violation With Deadly Weapon – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Resisting A Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Gun – Discharging Firearm In City – Violating Protection Order – Harassing Phone Call – Breaking And Entering – Safecracking – Larceny Of A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jermaine Moss – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Misdemeanor Larceny – Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Juvenile – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Common Law Robbery
David Moss – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Lamont Moseley – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property Causing Serious Bodily Injury – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Malicious Assault In Secret
Ronnie Morrow – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury – Felony Conspiracy – Common Law Robbery
Jshuwa Morgan – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault By Pointing Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Bryan Mitchell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Injury To Personal Property – Injury To Real Property – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property
Anthony Mitchell – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – DWLR
Dontavius Mills – Larceny Of Dog – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Parole Violation
Darryl Mills -Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats
Gregg Millner – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Common Law Robbery – Felony Larceny – Misdemeanor Larceny
Tyrone Miller – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 1st Degree Murder -Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Paul Miller – Human Trafficking Of Child Victim – Statutory Rape OF A Child – Incest Of Child Under 13
Emari Miller – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Probation Violation
Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.