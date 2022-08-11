Police Arrest Two Men For Armed Robbery In Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Two men have been charged after attempting to rob a man on August 11th.

Police responded to a call around 8:00 a.m. on Green Street near South Heckled Boulevard. Offices met with the victim who stated he was approached by two male suspects while demolishing a house in the area.

Police identified the suspects as 42-year-old Lamar Douglas and 30-year-old Wali Rhinehart.

The victim told police that Douglas and Rhinehart began to verbally threaten him about a shed in the backyard being deconstructed and demanded money for the shed or they would physically assault him.

According to a news release, the victim agreed to pay the suspects. The victim got into his vehicle to flee, however, one of the suspects entered the vehicle telling him to drive to the bank, police say.

When the victim arrived at the bank, he ran inside and yelled for help, causing the suspect to flee the scene on foot. Officers searched the area shortly before locating and arresting both Douglas and Rhinehart.

The two have been charged with the following :