Gaston County Mugshots August 11th
-
-
-
3/26
Joshua Watts – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
-
4/26
Christopher Sigmon – Financial Card Theft
-
5/26
Wendy Rudisill – Probation Violation
-
-
6/26
Charmaine Rogers – Probation Violation
-
7/26
Sherrie Perkins – DWI
-
8/26
Carlos Pena – Probation Violation
-
9/26
Kenneth Parker – Parole Warrant
-
10/26
John Lomick – Failure To Appear
-
-
11/26
Hayley Kirkland – Failure To Appear
-
12/26
Derek Hughes – Failure To Appear
-
13/26
Deborah Hodge – Failure To Appear
-
14/26
Edwin Hernandez – Stalking – Driving While License Revoked
-
15/26
Christopher Gillaspie – Failure To Appear – Non Support Of Child
-
-
16/26
Joshua Ellis – Fugitive – Resisting Officer
-
17/26
Anthony Collins – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
-
18/26
Timothy Cody – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device
-
19/26
Charles Church – Failure To Appear
-
20/26
Destinee Byers – Trespassing
-
-
21/26
Anthony Bryant – Trespassing – Intoxicated And Disruptive
-
22/26
RIchard Braswell – Failure To Appear
-
-
24/26
Marshall Bell – Possession – Trespassing
-
25/26
Joshua Bean – Failure To Appear – Driving While License Revoked
-
-
26/26
Shamonquez Arnold – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault On A Female
Check out the Gaston County Mugshots from Friday, August 11th.