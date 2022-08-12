Mecklenburg County Active Mugshots August 11th
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 11th
Rogelio Ramirez – Misdemeanor Larceny – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Attempting To Obtain Property Under False Pretense – Financial Transaction Card Theft – 2nd Degree Forced Sex Offense – 2nd Degree Forcible Rape – Sexual Battery – Felonious Restraint – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
Oswaldo Ramirez – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Injury To Personal Property – Injury To Real Property – Resisting A Public Officer
Kenneth Raley – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Breaking And Entering – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Woman – Communicating Threats – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Darius Rainey – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Common Law Robbery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Resisting A Public Officer – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy – Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Vit Rahlan – Probation Violation – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant – Resisting A Public Officer – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Financial Identity Fraud – Communicating Threats
Sean Rabouin – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Common Law Robbery – Felony Conspiracy
Arturo Quiroz – 2nd Degree Forced Sex Offense
Rymyr Quarles – Murder
Georges Prophete – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Burning Churches – Burning Personal Property – Common Law Robbery
Lionel Price – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Assault By Strangulation – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Dorian Price – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Assault Of A Woman – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats
Aaron Price – Writ – Conspiracy To Traffic Opium/Heroin – Trafficking In Opium/Heroin
Mario Predomo – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
Thomas Powell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury
Nazerene Porter – Speeding – Larceny By Employee – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
Nazar Porter – Assault Of A Woman – Sexual Battery – Malicious Conduct By Prisoner – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Stolen Goods – Misconduct By Prisoner – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Assault Of A Government Official
Duval Pompey – City Violation – DWI – Failure To Reduce Speed – Simple Assault – Resisting A Public Officer
Darius Platt – Murder – Child Abuse – Assault By Strangulation – Injury To Personal Property – Speeding – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Belton Platt – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Assault And Battery – Discharging Weapon To Incite Fear
Yodel Pineda – Felonious Restraint – Misdemeanor Larceny – Communicating Threats – Assault By Pointing Gun – Murder – Breaking And Entering
Jose Pineda – Assault Of A Government Official – Breaking And Entering – 2nd Degree Burglary – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Attempted Breaking And Entering Building – Resisting A Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – 1st Degree Burglary – Assault Of A Woman – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Terry Phillips – DWLR
Everett Phifer – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Keith Pharr – Attempted Break/Enter Building – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Breaking And Entering – Larceny Of Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Misdemeanor Larceny
Dontray Pharr – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Assault Causing Serious Injury – Resisting A Public Officer – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Probation Violation
Lavi Pham – Murder – Kidnapping – Concealing Death/Failure To Report
Ivan Petty – 1st Degree Murder – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Brandon Pettus – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Assault Of A Woman – Misdemeanor Larceny – Parole Violation
Austin Pettis – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Parole Violation – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Assault Of Emergency Personnel With Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury
Rick Perry – Assault And Battery – Habitual Larceny
Mitchell Perry – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault Of A Government Official – Misconduct By Prisoner
Hakim Perry – Breaking And Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny
Julio Perez – Resisting A Public Officer – Assault Of A Government Official – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats – False Imprisonment – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
Cosme Perez – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Felony Stalking – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault Of A Woman – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Government Official – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault By Strangulation – Injury To Personal Property – Intimidating Witness – Communicating Threats – Probation Violation – Assault Of A Woman – Felony Stalking – Altering Court Documents
Johnny Penny – 2nd Degree Forced Sex Offense – 2nd Degree Forcible Rape
Faraji Pendleton – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Jermaine Peay – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – 2nd Degree Forced Sex Offense – 1st Degree Burglary – Felony Larceny
Chadwick Pearson – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Injury To Real Property – Felony Conspiracy – Breaking And Entering – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – WRIT – Intimidating Witness – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering
Alex Pavon – Violating Protection Order – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Assault Of A Woman – Breaking And Entering
Kamori Patton – Flee/Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Marijuana Possession – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Resisting A Public Officer – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
Justin Patterson – Human Trafficking Adult Victim – Promoting Prostitution
Darrel Patterson – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Zytwan Paschal – 1st Degree Murder
Dashawn Partlow – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder – DWLR
lian Nolasco – 1st Degree Murder – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder
Malcolm Newton – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Break/Enter A Motor Vehicle – Resisting A Public Officer – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Resisting A Public Officer – Attempted Breaking And Entering A Motor Vehicle
Charles Nesbitt – Assault Of A Campus Officer – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Assault Of A Government Official
Kendal Nesbit – Probation Violation Out Of County
Jonathan Neely – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny From Person
Ambrosia Neely – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
William Neal – Resisting A Public Officer – Common Law Robbery – Breaking And Entering – Larceny From Person
Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
*Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.