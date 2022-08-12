Police: Missing 3-Year-Old Lancaster Girl Allegedly Abducted By Her Mom

1/2 Cherrica Meredith

2/2 Zoya Meredith



LANCASTER, S.C. — Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl after she was allegedly abducted by her biological mom Friday morning.

Detectives say Zoya Meredith has been missing since 8:50 a.m. Friday, August 12th.

Zoya Meredith is described as a 3-year-old Black girl, last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

Police say she was last seen with her biological mom, Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith, who is prohibited by the Department of Social Services from having any contact with her child.

Cherrica Meredith is described as a 35-year-old Black woman, last seen wearing a black tank top with grey leggings.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Zoya or Cherrica is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or by calling or texting the Anonymous TIP Line at 803-289-6040.