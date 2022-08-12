The Bright Spot: Over the Rainbow to the Land of Oz

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. – This week’s Bright Spot takes us over the rainbow to the Land of Oz high on top of Beech Mountain. So high in fact you can see 4 different states at once from the summit at more than 5500’! This theme park honoring the classic Wizard of Oz was built back in 1970. It shut down in 1980, but reopened in the early 90s once a year a few weeks in September for Autumn in Oz. It is the largest Wizard of Festival in the world.

Guests can enjoy a show featuring all the characters Dorothy runs into along the way. You can walk through Dorothy’s house in Kansas and see what it looks like after the twister takes her and Toto to Oz. From there you will get to skip along the yellow brick road on your way to the Emerald City.

New this year is an updated layout of Emerald City, a vignette show at the witches castle and a restored tornado from theme park back in 1970.

The show lasts about an hour, but guests can stay longer exploring the Land of Oz. Vendors will be selling artisan crafts, food and beverages. There will be opportunities for photos and you can even get a lift ticket to ride up the mountain for more picturesque views from Beech Mountain.

Autumn in Oz runs for three weekends in September: 9-11, 16-18 and 23-25. Tickets cost $55. Children under 2 are free. Tickets always sell out, so make sure you get yours before they do.

You can get more information about tickets and updates to this years Autumn at Oz here.