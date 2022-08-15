Gaston County Mugshots August 14th
Sammy Wooten – Failure To Appear
Kevin Williams – Female Assault
Debra Thomasson – Failure To Appear In Court
Christy Scruggs – Failure To Appear In Court
Trujillo Perdomo – Driving While Impaired – No Operators License – Possession Of Open Container Of Alcohol – Driving Left Of Center
Jeffery Johnson – Possession Of Meth Break/ Enter Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
Markell Jackson Driving While Impaired No Operators License Failure To Maintain Lane Control
Davey Felton – Interfere Electric Monitor Device
Robert Falls – Speeding – Driving While Impaired – License Revoked In State
Roshonda Burris – Possession Of Meth Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia – Larceny
Christopher Burgess – Probation Violation
Anthony Bryant – Second Degree Trespass
Brandon Bruce – Failure To Appear In Court
Henry Boyd – Driving While Impaired – Open Container After Consuming Alcohol
Wayne Dowling – Driving While Impaired – Failure To Heed To Light Or Siren – Registration Violation – No Operators License
The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, August 14th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.