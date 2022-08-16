Boil Advisory Issued For Fort Mill Residents

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Residents are being asked to boil their water used for consumption for at least one minute until further notice.

The Town of Fort Mill issued the Boil Water Advisory to residents on Monday.

Officials say crews have been busy flushing the affected water system since pressure was restored Monday afternoon.

Tests have been taken by an independent lab and results are expected within 24 hours from now.

Officials say if results come back that the water meets all state and federal requirements, then the Boil Water Advisory will be lifted.