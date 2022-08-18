Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 17th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 17th
Kenneth Stokes – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Heroin Possession – DWI – DWLR – No Insurance Liability – Fake Info To Officer
Akeyio Stokes – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy To Break And Enter Building To Commit Larceny – Assault Of A Government Official
Royell Stockdale – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Kheelen Stockdale – 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Melody Stewart – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Communicating Threats
Terry Stephens – 1st Degree Murder
Quatonio Stephens – Accessory After The Fact Of Felony – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
Christopher Stephens – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Brandon Steele – Assault Of A Woman – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Communicating Threats – Cyberstalking – Communicating Threats – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Assault Of A Woman
Anthony Steele – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Assault Of A Woman – Window Tinting Violation – No Operators License – Resisting A Public Officer
Steven Staples – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Breaking And Entering – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – 1st Degree Murder – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Burglary – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Timothy Stanley – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Violating Protection Order – Injury To Real Property – Interfering With Emergency Communication – Carrying Concealed Gun – Assault Of A Woman – Purchasing Firearm Under Domestic Violence Protection Order
Clifton Stanfill – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Phone By Inmate
Tori Stacks – Trafficking In Cocaine – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine
Jermaine St Clair – 2nd Degree Forcible Rape – 2nd Degree Forced Sex Offense – 1st Degree Kidnapping
Roderick Spruiell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury
Rashad Spruiell – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
Cortez Springs – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury
Imari Spenser – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Assault Of A Woman – Assault By Pointing Gun
Carl Southerland – 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Alfredo Sotelo-Dominguez – Statutory Sex Offense With Child By Adult – Indecent Liberties With A Child
Tyquawn Smith – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Felony Conspiracy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury
Tyqaan Smith – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Marijuana Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Communicating Threats – Assault Of Campus Police Officer
Timothy Smith – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Breaking And Entering – Common Law Robbery
Taizo Smith – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Sufallah Smith – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering
Steven Smith – Methamphetamine Possession
Shelton Smith – Assault With A Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Samuel Smith – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Rodriguez Smith – Resisting A Public Officer – Burning Personal Property – Misconduct By Prisoner
Nicholas Smith – 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of Firearm
Marquis Smith – Murder – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Lambert Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Kamren Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury
Jerod Smith – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Assault With A Deadly Weapon
Jaiveon Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – 1st Degree Murder – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Jahlile Smith – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Darrell Smith – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Injury To Personal Property
Channing Smith – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Misconduct By Prisoner
Carolina Smith – 2nd Degree Trespassing – Injury To Personal Property
Bernice Smith – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Felony Conspiracy – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Injury To Personal Property – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Amanda Smith – Indecent Exposure
Adonis Smith – Murder – Discharging Weapon Onto Occupied Property
Terry Smerz – Governor’s Warrant
Kristina Smalls – Communicating Threats – Common Law Robbery – Simple Assault
Malik Small – Assault And Battery – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Probation Violation – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
Maurice Slowe – 1st Degree Burglary – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Felony Conspiracy – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
- Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.