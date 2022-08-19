1/28 Gaston County Mugshots August 18th

2/28 Hannah Bolin – Failure To Appear

3/28 Jenny Butler – Failure To Appear

4/28 Jennifer Chewning – Failure To Appear – Methamphetamine Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

5/28 Tomecka Currence – DWI



6/28 Kimberly Eubanks – Failure To Appear

7/28 Bishop Ford – break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter

8/28 Amanda Frisbee – Failure To Appear – Cocaine Possession

9/28 William Gist – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter

10/28 Shaun Grier – Impeding Traffic By Sit/Stand/Lie – Resisting A Public Officer



11/28 Joseph Harris – Larceny By Employee

12/28 Nathaniel Harris – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession

13/28 Delfon Hope – Failure To Appear – Assault Of A Woman – Interfering With Telephone Communication

14/28 Trevoris Hope – Habeas Corpus

15/28 Brooklyn McKee – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property



16/28 Tarrence McVay – Assault Of A Woman

17/28 Jerome Mobley – Habeas Corpus

18/28 Robert Morris – Habeas Corpus

19/28 Kevin Mosby – 1st Degree Murder – Extradition/Fugitive Other State

20/28 Summer Pace – Selling Methamphetamine – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine



21/28 Noach Palmer – Extradition/Fugitive Other State

22/28 Ariel Scruggs – Probation Violation

23/28 Rachael Sheilds – Failure To Appear

24/28 Vernon Stewart – Probation Violation

25/28 John Stone – Probation Violation



26/28 William Tumlin – DWI – Speeding – Failure To Wear Seat Belt

27/28 Haley Wetzel – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession

28/28 Mashiaya Wilson – Injury To Personal Property

























































The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.