Gaston County Mugshots August 18th
Hannah Bolin – Failure To Appear
Jenny Butler – Failure To Appear
Jennifer Chewning – Failure To Appear – Methamphetamine Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Tomecka Currence – DWI
Kimberly Eubanks – Failure To Appear
Bishop Ford – break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter
Amanda Frisbee – Failure To Appear – Cocaine Possession
William Gist – Break/Enter – Larceny After Break/Enter
Shaun Grier – Impeding Traffic By Sit/Stand/Lie – Resisting A Public Officer
Joseph Harris – Larceny By Employee
Nathaniel Harris – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
Delfon Hope – Failure To Appear – Assault Of A Woman – Interfering With Telephone Communication
Trevoris Hope – Habeas Corpus
Brooklyn McKee – Simple Assault – Injury To Personal Property
Tarrence McVay – Assault Of A Woman
Jerome Mobley – Habeas Corpus
Robert Morris – Habeas Corpus
Kevin Mosby – 1st Degree Murder – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Summer Pace – Selling Methamphetamine – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine
Noach Palmer – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
Ariel Scruggs – Probation Violation
Rachael Sheilds – Failure To Appear
Vernon Stewart – Probation Violation
John Stone – Probation Violation
William Tumlin – DWI – Speeding – Failure To Wear Seat Belt
Haley Wetzel – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Mashiaya Wilson – Injury To Personal Property
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.