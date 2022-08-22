Detectives Arrest Denver, N.C. Man For Raping His Girlfriend

DENVER, N.C. — A Denver, N.C. man faces sexual assault charges for raping his girlfriend back in February, police say.

The sexual assault was reported to Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies in February of 2022.

On February 28th, deputies responded to the call at the Riverwalk Apartments to take a report of a past sexual assault of a 20-year-old woman.

Detectives say they learned the women’s boyfriend at the time had been drinking when they got into an argument.

Detectives say the woman was physically assaulted and retreated to the bedroom of the apartment.

Later on, the woman reported the suspect came into the room and sexually assaulted her.

Following an investigation, officers arrested the suspect, 28-year-old Jonathan Charco, of Riverwalk Loop, Denver, N.C., on August 18th.

Police say he was charged with assault of a woman and 2nd degree forcible rape.

Charco was then taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a domestic violence no bond hold.

Police say on August 19th, Charco had his first appearance in court and his bond was reduced to $10,000 secured.

Charco posted bond and was released shortly, according to a news release.