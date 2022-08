1/23 Gaston County Mugshots August 21st

2/23 Shannon Abernathy – DWI – Speeding – Reckless Driving To Endanger

3/23 Amber Benfield – Failure To Appear

4/23 Rodney Day – Resisting A Public Officer – Assault Of A Government Official

5/23 Bruce Dubay – Assault Of A Woman



6/23 David Farmer – DWI

7/23 Jonathan Hernandez – DWI

8/23 Tanisha Lipscomb – Failure To Appear

9/23 Preston Long – Extradition/Fugitive Other State – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance

10/23 Phyllis Longshore – 2nd Degree Trespassing



11/23 Jeremiah Riddle – DWI

12/23 Eric Rogers – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger

13/23 Daniel Sandoval-Espinoza – Failure To Appear

14/23 Michael Self – Failure To Appear – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance

15/23 Raekwon Smith – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Failure To Appear



16/23 Joseph Springs – Possession Of Firearm By Felon

17/23 Kyle Stewart – Marijuana Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Reckless Driving – Domestic Violence Protection Order

18/23 Jamie Stiles – Aggressive Driving – DWI – Marijuana Possession

19/23 Dezeree TrueLove – Failure To Appear

20/23 Marc Wallace – Failure To Appear



21/23 Ronjhane Whiteside – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger

22/23 Shon Williams – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle

23/23 Brandy Worthy – Methamphetamine Possession – Heroin Possession – Failure To Pay Child Support















































The Gaston County Mugshots from Sunday, August 21st. All are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty by a court of law.