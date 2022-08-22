Police Investigate Shooting Outside Of Rock Hill Waffle House

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was shot in the neck and leg while leaving a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police say.

Around 3 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the Waffle House located on Cherry Road for a reported shooting with a victim.

At the scene, officers found a group of people in the parking lot who advised police that a gunshot victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

Additional officers responded to PMC to meet with the victim.

Detectives discovered that a man was leaving the restaurant when a Black male suspect, who was in the parking lot, presented a firearm shooting the man in the neck and leg.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white sedan, according to a news release.

Police say the victim in this case is expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

