Police Investigate Shooting Outside Of Rock Hill Waffle House

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was shot in the neck and leg while leaving a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police say.
Around 3 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the Waffle House located on Cherry Road for a reported shooting with a victim.
At the scene, officers found a group of people in the parking lot who advised police that a gunshot victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.
Additional officers responded to PMC to meet with the victim.
Detectives discovered that a man was leaving the restaurant when a Black male suspect, who was in the parking lot, presented a firearm shooting the man in the neck and leg.
The suspect then fled the scene in a white sedan, according to a news release.
Police say the victim in this case is expected to make a full recovery.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
