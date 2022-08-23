Gaston County Mugshots August 22nd
Mandy Austin – Failure To Appear
Dranna Barrett – Failure To Appear
Christopher Benfield – Larceny
Omaris Boyce – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Resisting A Public Officer – Speeding – Driving Without Vehicle Registration – No Liability Insurance – Improper Inspection – Failure To Burn Headlamps
Garrett Byers – Assault Of A Woman
William Cable – Probation Violation
Corey Dameron – Failure To Appear – Failure To Pay Child Support
Walter Dodd – Embezzlement
Chinaya Fecunda – Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Juvenile
Ferrar Jose – DWI – Consuming Malt Beverage In Passenger Area – Failure To Wear Seat Belt – Speeding
Carlos Flores-Anell – Injury To Real Property
Derek Floyd – Assault Of A Woman
Christopher Fuller – Parole Warrant
Jonathan Guess – Failure To Appear
Lumarris Guinn – Failure To Appear
Hayley Hargett – Probation Violation
Joseph Harris – Probation Violation
Christopher Helms – Misdemeanor Larceny
Justyn Huffman – Failure To Appear
Derek Hughes – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Inflict Serious Injury – Assault By Strangulation – 2nd Degree Kidnapping – Larceny – Communicating Threats – Assault Of A Woman
Richard Lewis – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – 1st Degree Trespassing
Megan Lipscomb – Larceny Misdemeanor – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense
Dominique Lynch – Marijuana Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession
Hubert Manley – DWLR
Colleen May – DWI – Speeding
Jerard McCleary – Failure To Appear – Methamphetamine Possession
Raphael Mejia – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Reckless Driving To Endanger – Speeding – No Insurance Liability – Improper Inspection – Failure To Burn Headlamps
John Peeler – Probation Violation
Antoni Randall – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
David Richmond – Probation Violation
William Riffle – Probation Violation
Eric Roberts – Domestic Violence Protection Order
Cruz Rodriguez – Assault Of A Woman
Katherine Sandvos – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
Jeffrey Selph – Failure To Appear
Armando Solis-Cruz – Expired Registration Plate – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance
Justin Stone – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Methamphetamine – Maintaining A Vehicle For a Controlled Substance – Heroin Possession – Cocaine Possession – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of A Schedule IV Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession
Jessica Thomas – DWI – Reckless Driving To Endanger
Mitchell Walker – Failure To Appear
Sheila Woodcock – Probation Violation
The Gaston County Mugshots from Monday, August 22nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.