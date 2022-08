1/31 Gaston County Mugshots August 23rd

2/31 Wesley Barber – Secret Peeping

3/31 Lajarika Blakeney – Probation Violation

4/31 Phillip Broome – Criminal Contempt

5/31 Clarence Bulls – Failure To Appear



6/31 Darius Carmichael – Failure To Appear

7/31 Stephen Carroll – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Simple Possession Of An IV Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Probation Violation

8/31 Steven Carroll – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Injury To Real Property – Break And Enter – Larceny

9/31 Walter Day – Failure To Appear

10/31 Demarkus Durham – Failure To Appear



11/31 Jessica Foreman – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation

12/31 Jeremy Gaddis – Habeas Corpus

13/31 Arlan Haas – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Kidnapping – Speeding – DWLR – Reckless Driving

14/31 Leslie Helms – Failure To Appear

15/31 Jerrod Jefferies – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Revoked Tag – Carrying Concealed Gun



16/31 Darius Jones – Failure To Appear

17/31 Brayden Lacy – DWI

18/31 Jennifer Massengill – Failure To Appear

19/31 Tyler McMullen – Probation Violation – Obtaining Property Under False Pretense – Possession Of Stolen Property

20/31 Stephanie Michalowski – Simple Assault



21/31 Gerald Morgan – Simple Assault

22/31 Kara Nunez – Domestic Violence Protection Order – Simple Assault – Communicating Threats

23/31 Joshua Palemer – Failure To Appear

24/31 Tammy Redmond – DWI

25/31 Randy Revels – Methamphetamine Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession



26/31 Brittany Seaferd – Failure To Appear

27/31 David Sellers – Failure To Appear

28/31 Harold Spurling – Parole Warrant

29/31 Kristopher Treadway – Habeas Corpus

30/31 Joseph Woody – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device



31/31 Christopher Worthy – Probation Violation































































The Gaston County Mugshots from Tuesday, August 23rd. All are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.