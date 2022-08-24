Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 23rd
Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 23rd
Andre Brooks – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property Causing Serious Bodily Injury – 1st Degree Murder – Probation Violation – Marijuana Possession
Joseph Brisson – Communicating Threats – Violating Protection Order
Juan Briscoe – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Failure To Appear
Dorian Brinson – Break And Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Resisting A Public Officer – Breaking And Entering – Attempted Breaking And Entering Building – Violating Protection Order
Jamie Briggs – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury
Shannon Bridges – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury – Communicating Threats – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Probation Violation – Misconduct By Prisoner
David Bridges – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Parole Violation
Alvin Bridges – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant
Jamar Brice – Trafficking In MDMA – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Marijuana – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Resisting A Public Officer – Reckless Driving – Assault Of A Government Official – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession With Intent To Manufacture/Sell/Deliver MDMA
Gregory Brewton – Simple Assault – Assault Of A Woman – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Felony Conspiracy – Assault of A Woman
Robert Brewer – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder
Joel Brewer – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 1st Degree Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 1st Degree Murder
Sonya Brawley – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Attempted Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Injury To Real Property – Simple Assault – Attempted Common Law Robbery
Pineda-Ramirez Braulio – Trafficking Opium Or Heroin
Hamza Bratton – 1st Degree Murder
June Brantley – 1st Degree Murder – Concealing Unnatural Death – Parole Violation – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Aron Bradley – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property – Possession Of Burglary Tools – Attempted Larceny – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy – Felony Larceny – Parole Violation
Ernest Bradford – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Howard Boynton – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Attempted 2nd Degree Rape – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult – 1st/3rd Degree Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor
Lyndon Boykins – Fugitive/Extradition other State – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Felony Possession Of Marijuana
Tarik Boyd – Discharging Firearm In City – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – False Imprisonment – Resisting A Public Officer – Carrying Concealed Weapon – Assault Of A Woman – Injury To Personal Property
Kenny Bowden – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Altering Gun Serial Number – Assault By Pointing Gun – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Assault Of A Woman – Possession Of Firearm bY Felon – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
Christopher Bowden – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Felony Conspiracy – Common Law Robbery – Felony Larceny – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Larceny From Person – Felony Larceny
Jameon Boulware – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Contempt Of Court – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Probation Violation
Christopher Boulware – Misdemeanor Larceny – Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Larceny Of A Firearm – 2nd Degree Trespassing
Timothy Bostic – Cyberstalking – Felony Stalking – Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury – Common Law Robbery – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property
Akinto Boone – 1st Degree Murder – Possession of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Firearm To Incite Fear – Assault Of A Woman
Jared Bomgardner – Misdemeanor Stalking – Contempt Of Court
Christopher Boiling – Assault Of A Woman
Jeffery Boggs – Communicating Threats – 1st Degree Murder – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Possession Of A Weapon By Prisoner
Tice Blount – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Noel Blount – Murder – Felony Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine – Delivering Cocaine – Selling Cocaine – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Cocaine
Deeric Blocker – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Hit And Run Failure To Give Aid – Possession Of Stolen Goods – larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer – Misconduct By Prisoner – Felony Possession Of Cocaine – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Andrew Blinco – Felony Stalking – Violating Protection Order
Naquan Blakeney – Injury To Personal Property – Harassing Phone Call – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Steven Blackwell – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Resisting A Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property
Jordan Blackson – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Damien Blackmon – Murder – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Marcus Black – Injury To Personal Property – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Injury To Personal Property – Assault Of A Woman – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Resisting A Public Officer – Simple Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – DWI
Julius Bishop – Violating Protection Order – Assault By Strangulation – Communicating Threats – Assault Of A Woman – Felony Stalking – Communicating Threats
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
- Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.