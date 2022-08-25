Bahakel Digital: Multi-Platform Marketer/Account Executive

Are you an experienced digital seller who wants to make your mark at a family-owned company where you’re more than just a number?

We’re looking to grow our already successful sales team.

Ideal candidate has 3-5 years of experience in digital media sales with an emphasis in new business development.

Broadcast television or radio sales experience is a plus.

Must demonstrate an ability to think creatively, sell strategically, and communicate effectively in a multimedia environment.

If you’re tired of selling cookie cutter packages and love being a consultant for your clients, we want to hear from you!

Four-year degree in business, communications, advertising, marketing, or related field is desirable but not required.

Please email resume to:

Carol Mangin

carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com

WCCB Charlotte / Bahakel Digital, One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

No phone calls please.

About Bahakel Communications:

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster and digital media company in the southern United States. Founded in 1953 by Cy Bahakel, we continue to be wholly owned and operated by the Bahakel family today. Bahakel Digital is the digital agency arm of Bahakel Communications, headquartered in Charlotte, NC with offices at the station locations in Columbia, SC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Montgomery, AL; Jackson, TN; Chattanooga, TN; and Colorado Springs, CO.

About Bahakel Digital:

Bahakel Digital is a full-service digital advertising and marketing agency within Bahakel Communications. We specialize in bringing the most sophisticated digital advertising strategy and technology to clients of all sizes, from locally owned and operated small businesses to large regional brands.

We have a proven track record of success in a wide variety of business categories, including but not limited to: automotive dealerships, service business (HVAC, plumbing, roofing, etc.), retail (furniture, fashion, etc.), medical and dental, events (ticket sales), and more.

We are a client-focused, creative, and analytical team who loves what we do.