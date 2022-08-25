Scattered Storms Back in the Forecast Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A series of disturbances will bring on scattered afternoon and evening storms today. Plenty of tropical moisture will be streaming into the region, which means heavy downpours or training storms could cause localized flooding. Highs will top out in the mid 80s today with the added cloud cover. More of the same tomorrow as a weak cold front approaches the area. Rain and storm chances will become more isolated this weekend into early next week as high pressure builds off the coast. Temps will climb into the low 90s by early next week.