Gaston County Mugshots August 25th
1/27
2/27
Shameka Archie – Failure To Appear
3/27
Dashon Biggers – No Operators License – Resisting A Public Officer – Unsafe Movement
4/27
Michael Carver – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
5/27
Doyle Dailey – Injury To Personal Property
6/27
Amadeo Damian Garcia – Simple Assault
7/27
Elton Decker – Domestic Violence Protection Order
8/27
Destiny Glenn – Felony Possession Of Synthetic Cannabinoid – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Expired Registration Plate – DWLR
9/27
Brandon Hardin – Domestic Violence Protection Order
10/27
Savannah Inman – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Larceny By Employee
11/27
Nicole Leodis – Possession In Jail – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
12/27
Delmonte Mcclure – Domestic Violence Protection Order
13/27
George McDowell – 2nd Degree Trespassing
14/27
Ladeanna McGill – Larceny – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation
15/27
Carol Mills – Failure To Appear
16/27
Ziontae Mitchell – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Probation Violation
17/27
Alberto Nunez – Assault Of A Woman
18/27
Tyler Owens – Failure To Pay Child Support
19/27
Charles Pilkington – Extradition/Fugitive Other State
20/27
Shannon Royal – Probation Violation
21/27
Timothy Smith – Possession Of Stolen Property
22/27
Timothy Smith – Receiving Stolen Property
23/27
TJ Smith – Resisting A Public Officer – Failure To Appear
24/27
Megan Summitt – Failure To Appear
25/27
Howard Taylor – Probation Violation – Failure To Pay Child Support
26/27
Joseph Tscheiller – Probation Violation
27/27
Andy Watterson – Failure To Appear
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 25th. All are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.