1/27 Gaston County Mugshots August 25th

2/27 Shameka Archie – Failure To Appear

3/27 Dashon Biggers – No Operators License – Resisting A Public Officer – Unsafe Movement

4/27 Michael Carver – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation

5/27 Doyle Dailey – Injury To Personal Property



6/27 Amadeo Damian Garcia – Simple Assault

7/27 Elton Decker – Domestic Violence Protection Order

8/27 Destiny Glenn – Felony Possession Of Synthetic Cannabinoid – Marijuana Possession – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Expired Registration Plate – DWLR

9/27 Brandon Hardin – Domestic Violence Protection Order

10/27 Savannah Inman – Possession Of A Schedule II Controlled Substance – Possession Of A Schedule I Controlled Substance – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Larceny By Employee



11/27 Nicole Leodis – Possession In Jail – Extradition/Fugitive Other State

12/27 Delmonte Mcclure – Domestic Violence Protection Order

13/27 George McDowell – 2nd Degree Trespassing

14/27 Ladeanna McGill – Larceny – Failure To Appear – Probation Violation

15/27 Carol Mills – Failure To Appear



16/27 Ziontae Mitchell – Possession Of A Schedule VI Controlled Substance – Trafficking Heroin – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Maintaining A Vehicle For A Controlled Substance – Marijuana Paraphernalia Possession – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Probation Violation

17/27 Alberto Nunez – Assault Of A Woman

18/27 Tyler Owens – Failure To Pay Child Support

19/27 Charles Pilkington – Extradition/Fugitive Other State

20/27 Shannon Royal – Probation Violation



21/27 Timothy Smith – Possession Of Stolen Property

22/27 Timothy Smith – Receiving Stolen Property

23/27 TJ Smith – Resisting A Public Officer – Failure To Appear

24/27 Megan Summitt – Failure To Appear

25/27 Howard Taylor – Probation Violation – Failure To Pay Child Support



26/27 Joseph Tscheiller – Probation Violation

27/27 Andy Watterson – Failure To Appear























































The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 25th. All are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty.