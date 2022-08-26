Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 25th
Mecklenburg County Mugshots August 25th
David Chambers – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Murder – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Darien Chambers – Indecent Liberties With A Child – Statutory Rape Of A Child – 1st Degree Statutory Sex Offense
Ja’Meil Catlett – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – 1st Degree Murder
Mariany Castillo – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With intent To Kill or Inflict Serious Injury
Norman Carthens – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Felony Larceny – Shoplifting – Conspiracy To Commit Felony Larceny
David Carson – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Felix Carrillo – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Discharging Firearm In City – Resisting A Public Officer – Fugitive/Extradition Other State
Primitivo Carreto – 1st Degree Murder – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Mauricio Carranza – Indecent Liberties With A Child – 1st Degree Statutory Rape – Statutory Rape Of A Child By Adult
Lemuel Carr – Possession Of Stolen Goods/Property
David Carr – Probation Violation
Aaron Carr – Assault Of A Woman – Attempted 2nd Degree Rape
Todd Carpenter – Break And Enter A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Larceny
Charles Carothers – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Gromoka Carmichael – Indecent Liberties With Child – Sex Offense – 1st Degree Sex Offense On Victim Under 13
Brian Carmichael – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Resisting A Public Officer – Attempted Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon
Carl Carelock – Assault Of A Woman – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny – Assault Of A Woman – Common Law Robbery – Injury To Personal Property – Communicating Threats – 1st Degree Kidnapping – 2nd Degree Forcible Rape – Assault By Strangulation
Nicholas Cannon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Keyuon Cannie – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of Marijuana Paraphernalia – Marijuana Possession – Possession With Intent To Sell/Deliver Marijuana – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Jacari Campbell – Common Law Robbery – Carrying Concealed Gun – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Chenoah Calloway – Parole Violation
Timothy Calkins – 1st Degree Burglary – Conspiracy To Break And Enter Building – Larceny After Break And Enter – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Governor’s Warrant – Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner – Breaking And Entering
Sean Caldwell – Larceny Of A Motor Vehicle – Misdemeanor Conspiracy
Robert Caldwell – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Altering/Removing Gun Serial Number – Resisting A Public Officer – DWLR – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle
Johnathan Caldwell – Attempted 1st Degree Murder – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property Causing Serious Injury
Jaquavian Caldwell – Resisting A Public Officer – Flee To Elude Arrest With A Motor Vehicle – Possession Of A Stolen Motor Vehicle – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Fugitive/Extradition Other State
Crystal Caldwell – Communicating Threats – Break/Enter To Terrorize/Injure – Resisting A Public Officer – Injury To Personal Property – Assault And Battery
Anesia Caldwell – 1st Degree Burglary – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Miguel Calderon-Serano – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Breaking And Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny
Trintquez Byrd – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Assault By Strangulation – Unauthorized Use Of A Motor Vehicle – Speeding
Sanquan Byers – Interfering With Electronic Monitoring Device – Possession Of A Stolen Firearm – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Or Inflict Serious Injury – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – Injury To Real Property – Felony Conspiracy – Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Fugitive/Extradition Other State – Felony Larceny – Felony Conspiracy
Cobyian Byers – 1st Degree Kidnapping – Larceny After Breaking And Entering – Misdemeanor Larceny – Assault With A Deadly Weapon – 1st Degree Burglary – Misdemeanor Larceny – Felony Larceny
Carl Burston – Assault Inflicting Serious Injury
Nyla Burnett – Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – Conspiracy To Commit Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon – 1st Degree Murder
Kevin Burlinski – Breaking And Entering – Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Quandravius Burkes – Possession Of A Firearm By Felon – Habitual Misdemeanor Assault
Luis Burgos-Cembrelen – Trafficking In Cocaine – Conspiracy To Traffic Cocaine
Terrance Burch – Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill – Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property – Injury To Personal Property – Felony Conspiracy – Attempted 1st Degree Murder
Andre Bullard – Indecent Exposure
Dillion Buchanan – Drug Paraphernalia Possession – Trafficking In Heroin – Assault With A Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury – Possession Of Firearm By Felon – Assault Of A Woman – Kidnapping
Check out some of the active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County.
- Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.