Mecklenburg County Active Inmates August 27, 2022 WCCB Web Staff, 1/31 2/31 3/31 4/31 5/31 6/31 7/31 8/31 9/31 10/31 11/31 12/31 13/31 14/31 15/31 16/31 17/31 18/31 19/31 20/31 21/31 22/31 23/31 24/31 25/31 26/31 27/31 28/31 29/31 30/31 31/31 Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates. FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedin