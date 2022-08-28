Mecklenburg County Active Inmates
James Daniels Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapons Flee Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle
Desmond Dailey Possession Of A Firearm By Felon Conspiracy Armed Robbery Business: Person
Jacaro Cuthbertson Breaking And Entering A Motor Vehicle Financial Transaction Card Theft Felony Larceny
Woodrow Curry Breaking And Or Entering
James Curry First Degree Murder Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury
Nicolas Curlee Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy Armed Robbery Business:person Possession Of Stolen Good
Tevin Cunningham Possession Of Firearm By Felon
Emmanuel Cuffie Murder Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon
Abel Cruz Castro Assault On A Female Assault By Pointing A Gun Communicating Threats Harassing Phone Call First Degree Murder
Lamar Crump Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Possession Of A Firearm By Felon
Norman Crowther Fugitive : Extradition In Other State
Malik Crowl Possession Of Gun Without Serial Number With Intent To Sell And Buy
Emmanuel Crouch Murder
Dwayne Credle Resisting Public Officer Misdemeanor Larceny Second Degree Trespassing Breaking And Entering Larceny After Breaking And Entering
Barecus Crawford Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
Keanno Crank Larceny After Breaking And Entering Breaking
Tequando Cradle Communicating Threats Assault On A Female Assault With Deadly Weapon First Degree Murder
Yasone Cradock Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property Felony Conspiracy Assault With Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill
Mitchell Cowart Ethnic Intimidation Second Degree Trespass
Emari Cowans Second Degree Trespass
Dashaun Couthen Possession Of Firearm By Felon Possession Of Stone Motor Vehicle
Eric Cosme Second Degree Kidnapping Assault On A Female Communicating Threats
Yordi Cornelio First Degree Murder Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner
Largin Cordon Rivera First Degree Forcible Rape First Degree Force Sex Offense First Degree Kidnapping
Damontez Corbitt Murder Possession Of A Firearm By Felon
Desmond Corbett Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Larceny Assault On A Female
Angela Cooper Probation Violation Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon
John Copeland Possession Of Drug Papphernalia Possession Of Firearm By Felon First Degree Murder
Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.