Mecklenburg County Active Inmates

1/29 Mecklrnburg Couny Active Inmates

2/29 James Daniels Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapons Flee Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle

3/29 Desmond Dailey Possession Of A Firearm By Felon Conspiracy Armed Robbery Business: Person

4/29 Jacaro Cuthbertson Breaking And Entering A Motor Vehicle Financial Transaction Card Theft Felony Larceny

5/29 Woodrow Curry Breaking And Or Entering



6/29 James Curry First Degree Murder Assault With A Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Injury

7/29 Nicolas Curlee Robbery With Dangerous Weapon Conspiracy Armed Robbery Business:person Possession Of Stolen Good

8/29 Tevin Cunningham Possession Of Firearm By Felon

9/29 Emmanuel Cuffie Murder Conspiracy Robbery Dangerous Weapon

10/29 Abel Cruz Castro Assault On A Female Assault By Pointing A Gun Communicating Threats Harassing Phone Call First Degree Murder



11/29 Lamar Crump Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Possession Of A Firearm By Felon

12/29 Norman Crowther Fugitive : Extradition In Other State

13/29 Malik Crowl Possession Of Gun Without Serial Number With Intent To Sell And Buy

14/29 Emmanuel Crouch Murder

15/29 Dwayne Credle Resisting Public Officer Misdemeanor Larceny Second Degree Trespassing Breaking And Entering Larceny After Breaking And Entering



16/29 Barecus Crawford Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

17/29 Keanno Crank Larceny After Breaking And Entering Breaking

18/29 Tequando Cradle Communicating Threats Assault On A Female Assault With Deadly Weapon First Degree Murder

19/29 Yasone Cradock Discharge Weapon In Occupied Property Felony Conspiracy Assault With Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill

20/29 Mitchell Cowart Ethnic Intimidation Second Degree Trespass



21/29 Emari Cowans Second Degree Trespass

22/29 Dashaun Couthen Possession Of Firearm By Felon Possession Of Stone Motor Vehicle

23/29 Eric Cosme Second Degree Kidnapping Assault On A Female Communicating Threats

24/29 Yordi Cornelio First Degree Murder Possession Of Weapon By Prisoner

25/29 Largin Cordon Rivera First Degree Forcible Rape First Degree Force Sex Offense First Degree Kidnapping



26/29 Damontez Corbitt Murder Possession Of A Firearm By Felon

27/29 Desmond Corbett Assault With A Deadly Weapon With Intent To Kill Discharging Firearm Into Occupied Property Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle Misdemeanor Larceny Assault On A Female

28/29 Angela Cooper Probation Violation Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

29/29 John Copeland Possession Of Drug Papphernalia Possession Of Firearm By Felon First Degree Murder



























































Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.