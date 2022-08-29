CMPD: Four-year-old in Surgery After Drive-by Shooting in SE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A four-year-old boy was in surgery Monday night after an apparent drive-by shooting on Wallace Road in SE Charlotte, according to police on the scene.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Woods Apartments on Wallace Road.

CMPD says the child was not the intended target and was “fighting for his life.” Officers told WCCB that the little boy and his mother had just gotten back from the grocery store and that’s why they were outside when shots rang out.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates